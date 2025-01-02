Indian snacks like crisp samosas, bonda, bread pakoras, and delectable desi sandwiches are great tea accompaniments. However, consuming all of these snacks on a daily basis might be harmful to one's health, especially for those who are trying to lose weight. Don't worry, there's a way to fulfil your mid-afternoon cravings without having too many calories. Enjoy your evening tea with these low-calorie, oil-free snacks to satiate your munchies. Healthy Munching Snacks: From Keto Tortilla Chips to Zucchini Chips, 5 Healthy Snack Ideas To Eat (Watch Recipe Videos).

1. Baked Samosa

Baked Samosa may be substituted for deep-fried samosa. The coating is made from wheat flour rather than refined flour. Furthermore, this dish contains no aloo. It makes use of nutritious sprouts. Bake for half an hour, then enjoy.

2. Moong Daal Chaat

To make this delicious snack, soak one cup of moong daal in a bowl of water. In a pan, add three cups water, salt, and dal. Cook. Drain the water with a colander and allow the dal to cool for ten minutes.

3. Oats Dhokla

Oats dhokla is a quick dhokla made using equal amounts of oat flour, semolina, and curd. It makes a delicious steaming snack. This oatmeal dhokla, seasoned with curry leaves, mustard seeds and green chillies, is the ideal guilt-free dish to eat. Indian Snacks for Winter Evenings: From Moong Dal Pakoda to Bhutta, Food Items To Enjoy the Cold Windy Season (Watch Recipe Videos).

4. Tangy Chaat

Bengal gram chaat is a flavourful and nutritious dish that may be eaten with an evening beverage without guilt. The vegan and gluten-free food is strong in protein and contains lots of vitamins, minerals, iron, and fibre.

5. Paneer Tikka

Paneer is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. It contains a low amount of saturated fats, is high in protein, and low in carbohydrates. So, you can try paneer tikka without any guilt.