National Snacks Day, observed annually on March 4, celebrates the irresistible indulgence of snacking culture. This special day recognises the joy and comfort that snacks bring to our lives, whether enjoyed solo, shared with friends, or savoured during moments of relaxation. From crispy chips and savoury popcorn to decadent chocolates and wholesome trail mixes, National Snacks Day encourages us to embrace our favourite munchies and explore new flavours and textures. It's a time to indulge guilt-free and revel in the simple pleasure of satisfying cravings with delicious bites that tantalize the taste buds and lift the spirits.

1. Samosa

These deep-fried or baked pastries are filled with a savoury mixture of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, making them a popular street food and appetizer in India. Served with tangy tamarind chutney or spicy mint sauce, samosas are a flavourful and satisfying snack.

Samosa (Photo Credits: Pexels)

2. Bhel Puri

A beloved street food originating from Mumbai, Bhel Puri is a delightful mix of puffed rice, crispy sev (fried gram flour noodles), chopped vegetables like onions and tomatoes, tangy tamarind chutney, and spicy green chutney. This crunchy and tangy snack is bursting with flavour and texture.

Bhel Puri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Pani Puri/Golgappa

Known by different names across India, Pani Puri (or Golgappa) consists of hollow, crispy puris filled with a spicy and tangy mixture of mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and flavoured water (pani). Each bite-sized puri is filled with flavourful water just before being popped into the mouth, creating an explosion of flavours.

Golgappa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Vada Pav

Hailing from the streets of Mumbai, Vada Pav is a popular vegetarian fast food consisting of a deep-fried potato patty (vada) served in a soft bun (pav) along with spicy green chutney and sometimes garlic chutney. It's a satisfying and flavourful snack enjoyed by people of all ages.

Vada Pav (Photo Credits: Pexels)

5. Masala Dosa

A South Indian classic, Masala Dosa is a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spicy potato masala. Served with coconut chutney and tangy sambar (lentil-based stew), Masala Dosa is a delicious and fulfilling snack or meal option.

Masala Dosa (Photo Credits: Pexels)

These five Indian snacks offer a tantalizing glimpse into the diverse and flavourful world of Indian street food. Whether you're craving something crunchy, spicy, tangy, or savoury, these snacks are sure to satisfy your taste buds and leave you craving more.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Snacks Day 2024!

