Bhel Puri For Weight Loss? Here's How You Should Eat Your Favourite Evening Snack (Watch Video)

Bhel Puri (Photo Credits: Instagram / Foodnommics)

There are various evening snacks which are eaten to refresh your mood and satisfy your taste buds. One such food is bhel puri, which can mostly be seen sold in every nook and corner of the city like Mumbai or Delhi. Most health-conscious people refrain from eating it in the fear of gaining weight. However, if proper ingredients are used in bhel puri and if it is eaten in moderation, it can be one of the healthiest snacks and surprisingly can even play its part in weight loss. Makar Sankranti 2020: Why It Is Healthy to Eat Murmura Ladoo (Jaggery Puffed Rice) on This Festive Occasion (Watch Video)

Whenever we speak about bhel, we connect it with the beaches in Mumbai like Chowpatty or Juhu. It is said that bhel puri was invented at a restaurant known as Vithal near Victoria Terminus, now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. According to another theory, bhelpuri was contributed by the city's Gujaratis, who made it by adding complex flavours to the simple North Indian chaat. Sesame Seeds For Winter: Why Til Ka Laddoo, Revadi And Other Sweet Dishes Should Be Eaten in Cold Season; (Watch Recipe Videos)

How Bhel Puri Can Help in Weight Loss

Various ingredients used in the preparation of bhel puri like puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and potatoes increase its nutritional value. Puffed rice is a gluten-free grain and also contains Vitamin B. While onions contain minerals like sulphur, which is good for the skin, tomatoes contain Vitamin C which also helps in keeping blood sugar in control. That's not enough, the main ingredients of bhel puri, green chutney and tamarind chutney, make it a very healthy snack. The polyphenols in tamarind have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The pulp extract of tamarind may aid in weight loss and reverse fatty liver disease. Speaking about green chutney, it provides the body with essential vitamins and minerals like iron and calcium.

Healthy High Protein Bhel Puri

Bhel puri can indeed be made more nutritious by mixing sprouts and peanuts, which will add proteins in this snack. At the same time, things like sev and puri can be avoided to make it completely healthy. In order to make the bhel more crunchy, you can add more onions. Also note that bhel puri should be eaten in moderation, because anything in excess is not good for the body. Most importantly, weight loss only happens if you exercise a bit and follow an overall healthy diet plan.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)