A recent research found that the average one-litre (33-ounce) bottle of water includes almost 240,000 plastic pieces. The researchers concluded that a significant portion of those pieces have previously gone unreported, indicating that health risks associated with plastic pollution may be greatly overstated.

The first research of its kind to assess bottled water for the presence of "nanoplastics"—plastic particles smaller than one micrometre, or one-seventieth the breadth of a human hair—was peer-reviewed and published on Monday, January 8, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

Since prior research only took into consideration microplastics or particles between 1 and 5,000 micrometres, the results indicate that bottled water may contain up to 100 times more plastic particles than previously thought. Plastic Particles May Be Prevalent in Drinking Water Sources: Study.

Because they are smaller than microplastics and may enter the circulation, affect organs, and pass through human cells, nanoplastics are a bigger hazard to human health. Moreover, nanoplastics can enter the bodies of unborn children through the placenta. Although they have long known that bottled water contains them, scientists have not had the tools to detect specific nanoparticles.

The co-authors of the study overcame this difficulty by developing a novel microscopy method, developing a data-driven algorithm, and using both to examine about twenty-five one-litre water bottles that were bought from three well-known US brands. (The brands were not disclosed by the researchers.) Ninety per cent of the microscopic plastic particles, ranging from 110,000 to 370,000, were discovered in each litre. Bottled Water in India Contains Microplastics! Here's How Plastic Harms Your Health.

The researchers focused on seven popular types of plastic, such as polyamide, which is frequently used in filters to filter water before it is bottled, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used to make many water bottles. However, scientists also found a large number of unknown nanoparticles in the water. There may be far more plastic in bottled water if some of those are also nanoplastics.

