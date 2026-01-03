Indore, January 3: As Indore battles a severe water contamination crisis that has claimed at least 10 lives and left hundreds hospitalised in the Bhagirathpura area, authorities have turned to tanker water as an emergency solution. With pipeline supplies found contaminated by sewage, residents are now dependent on municipal tankers for daily needs, raising a key question: what exactly is tanker water, and is it safe to drink?

What Is Tanker Water?

According to the World Health Organization, tanker water—also known as water tankering—is a method of transporting water to affected areas during the initial phase of an emergency. It is commonly used when regular water systems fail due to contamination, natural disasters, or infrastructure damage. However, the WHO notes that tankering is expensive and time-consuming, and must be carefully managed to ensure safety and efficiency. Indore Water Tragedy: Major Administrative Overhaul in City Municipal Corporation After Water Contamination Incident.

In Indore, the Indore Municipal Corporation has deployed more than 20 tankers to supply drinking water to Bhagirathpura and nearby localities after laboratory tests confirmed bacterial contamination, including E. coli, in pipeline water. Indore Water Contamination Row: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal of Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav After Deaths Linked to Contaminated Water.

Is Tanker Water Safe for Drinking?

Health experts say tanker water is safe only if properly treated. The WHO clearly states that tanker water must be chlorinated to prevent the build-up of organic matter and to kill harmful microorganisms. Chlorination usually takes place while filling the tanker, with enough chlorine added to leave a residual level of 0.5 mg per litre. Chlorine levels should be checked again before discharge; if they fall below 0.2 mg per litre, additional chlorine must be added.

Chlorination is a widely used and effective disinfection method that kills bacteria and viruses by disrupting microbial cells, significantly reducing the risk of waterborne diseases. Authorities in Indore have advised residents to boil tanker water before consumption as an added precaution until the crisis fully subsides.

The incident has cast a shadow over Indore’s reputation as India’s cleanest city, even as officials insist the situation is now under control.

