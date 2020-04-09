Self-Isolating with Roommates? These Tips Will Help You Dodge Fights and Cope Well During COVID-19 Pandemic

Friends (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every area of our life. We have to isolate ourselves for days, and we have no idea how long this is going to continue. However, if you are living with roommates, the term 'self-isolating' is more of a misnomer. You would be doing it together. However, you could be facing a lot of challenge if you do not have a great rapport with your roomies or adjusting with them has always been a problem. Spending all the time under the same roof can certainly be tricky. So, how do you get through the bizarre times together? These tips will help you go steady.

Set Same Boundaries

Even if you set physical boundaries with your housemates, the chaos of quarantine will you. Be clear from the start and let your roommates know that you need some alone time. Spending too much time with a person, no matter how much you like them, increases the likelihood of arguments. Setting boundaries can be an excellent way to get some time for self-care.

Quickly Diffuse Arguments

Until now, you and your roommate might occasionally be bumping into each other in the kitchen. But now that you are living in close quarters, it is critical to communicate the way you feel. Do not allow hostility or resentment. Discuss any problem collectively. All the Reasons Why Staying Home Alone While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic Is Freaking Best!

Up Your Cleaning Game

When you are living with roommates, arguing over who's turn it is to do the dishes is inevitable. But when you are self-isolating, tidiness is crucial. Cleanliness is paramount, to minimise the spread of germs as well as peace of mind. Clean as much as you can stay at your healthiest best during this time. Coronavirus Outbreak: What Is Difference Between Self-Isolation and Quarantine? Right Way to Home-Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Create a House Schedule

Your everyday routine is gone out of whack. Since you are living with roomies, maintaining a schedule and planning things together, can help dodge fights. It may be challenging to have activities that everyone agrees on, so you may want to opt for events such as 'personal time' and 'group time. Self-Isolation During COVID-19 Pandemic: Bored of Cooking and Exercising? Here are Off-Beat Ways to Practice Self-Care to Reduce Stress and Anxiety.

Set Up a Co-Working Area

If you are not used to working from home, you may be tempted to be on the sofa and get sucked into Netflix. Having a co-working workspace will allow you to have some routine in your life. Dedicate some time to make an attractive workstation with plenty of lighting, indoor plants, and even some inspirational posters.

Regardless of whether your roommates are BFFs or near-strangers, you need to support each other and laugh as much as possible during these uncertain times. Always motivate and encourage each other!