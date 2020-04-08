All the Reasons Why Staying Home Alone While Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic Is Freaking Best!

Netflix Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If you always had roommates or lived with your parents, getting time alone for a few days can feel heavenly. But if you chose to stay put in your apartment instead of moving to your parent's home, this time of quarantine and self-isolation during COVID-19 pandemic can give you a new-found appreciation for alone time. Finding yourself in an empty house can be the much-needed reprise you needed to think about yourself. Keep reading for all the best parks of living alone in a home!

You Can Pamper Yourself Without Judgement

If you want to binge on that dark chocolate, do it! Do you want to pamper your skin with that clay face mask? Do it! As, there is no one around to judge you or stop you or give you health and moral lessons.

You Can Enjoy the Silence

In the hustle and bustle of life, this could be the time you needed to enjoy the silence and shut your mind. Finally, you will know what it is like to find peace. How to Dry Clean at Home During Lockdown? Ways to Clean Your Favourite Clothes Easily.

You Can Free Receive Private Phone and Video Calls

Whether you want to call your boyfriend or doctor, being alone at home can be the best time to do these tasks. You do not have to worry about other people listening in, and, you can put the phone on speaker and have your hands free!

You Can Be Creative

It can be hard to get a creative headspace when you have people around all the time. As you have no one to distract you, use this time to step into your artistic side.

Television is All Yours

You do not have to wait out to binge-watch on all your favourite Netflix shows. Now, you have the TV by yourself. So, get on the couch and rejoice! A Tidy House Can Reduce Stress and Anxiety, These Everyday Habits Will Make Your Home a Sanctuary During COVID-19 Pandemic.

You Can Take a Long Shower

When you are alone, nobody is going to knock on the bathroom door and ask when you will be done. You can take your own sweet time to apply your favourite face mask and chill in the shower.

You Can Sleep Anywhere and Everywhere

Now is the time to catch up on your shuteye on your favourite couch. Sometimes, all you need in your life is rest, proper rest! How to Meditate at Home - a Guide for Beginners: 7 Steps to Meditate for Relaxation, Better Focus and Peace of Mind During Lockdown (Watch Tutorial Video).

In the end, you can blast the music as much as you want. Of course, you are making sure that you are not disturbing your neighbours. For once, you can get your groove on without the headphones.