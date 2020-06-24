Whether you wash-and-go or blow-dry your hair, you probably already know that you need the styling products to hold the strands in place. Be it oils, gels or curl creams, locking in moisture is vital to keep the frizz at bay and maintaining those strands in place. While you may already know to apply those products post-shower, but it is essential to know how whether you should towel dry your hair before you use the products. Allow us to break it down for you.

Should You Towel-Dry Your Wet Hair?

You already know that you should apply your styling products on wet hair for them to work most effectively. But should you leave your strands damp or dripping in the water? Hair Care Tips: Use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil to Maintain Long and Healthy Hair.

Curly and thick hair: If your hair is coarse and curly, you might have a shorter window after a shower as those curls are prone to frizz as soon as you expose them to air. To have the least amount of fizz, apply the product when your hair is sopping wet. So just stash your oils and creams in the shower, so you can easily slide them through your hair as soon as you rinse your shampoo. Hair Care Tips: Use Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil to Maintain Long and Healthy Hair.

Fine and Straight hair: On the other hand, if your strands are of a finer texture, towel dry your hair a bit before reaching for a product. Thin hair may require more volume, and applying the product on sopping wet hair is just going to make it even flatter. So if you have fine waves, do a quick towel dry before sliding in a styler for frizz-free volume. However, be super gentle with the towel. Vigorously rubbing your hair roughs up the cuticle and causes more frizz and friction on your strands. Dry Shampoo and Hair Care: Know All About Its Benefits, Negatives and DIY Recipe.

Bottomline: Never wait too long to use the product as it can make your hair look dry. As with most haircare advice, assessing your texture is key to avoid frizz.

