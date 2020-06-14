Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

The world currently braves the coronavirus pandemic, and along with physical health, the mental health of people has gone for a toss. Cases of people having depression and anxiety have risen. Today, Sunday, June 14 Bollywood and the entire country woke up to heartbreaking news of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He was found hanging in his room at his residence in Bandra and it is being said that Chhichhore actor committed suicide. A domestic help alerted the police. And this is no less than a wakeup call on how important it is to help someone with suicidal thoughts and depression.

Does your loved one refuse to make plans or talk about feelings of helplessness or hint about how they might take their lives? Don't ignore these words as they are the biggest signs that your loved one is suicidal. Do not judge them either as they have probably tried very hard or are now struggling to keep up. They are also silently seeking help and your intervention can save their lives. Here's how you can try to help.

1 Talk Explicitly About Their Feelings

One myth associated with suicide prevention is that talking about it can increase the risk of that someone taking the gruesome step. The reality is that anyone with suicidal intentions has passing thoughts of death in a desire to end their misery. So give your hand first and let them speak their mind. Be prepared with questions like what they have thought about doing and why.

2 Express Your Love for Them

Some display of love can go a long way toward limiting the feelings of helplessness and isolation. Let them know how much you love and care for them and taking the ghastly step will never be easy for them. 13 Subtle Signs of Suicidal Behaviour According to a Psychiatrist That We Miss Out On.

3 Encourage Them to Pursue Their Hobbies

If your loved one has suicidal thoughts, they will probably shut down and stop doing what they enjoy the most. If you notice any such signs, encourage them to do things they have always enjoyed. Take them out to pursue their favourite hobby. Also, motivate them to try out new activities.

4 Seek For Psychologists

If they are not responding well to your love and care, do the legwork for them and take them to a good psychologist. If they are reluctant for seeking help, encourage them with words like 'do this for your loved ones' or 'try it out for the sake of your life'.

There are also good chances that your loved one will have a bad experience of counselling. Sometimes an unqualified professional can make things even worse. So do your research well in finding the best expert and motivate them to not give up so soon.

5 Give Them Responsibilities

It might just be your instinct to help your loved ones with their responsibilities, but knowing that others are depending on them can help them resist suicidal urges. Just make sure that the responsibilities are compelling, not overwhelming. For instance, asking them to fo and pick their children up from the school will make them realise that they are important and that they make meaningful contributions to others' life.

6 Plan Your Life Together

If your loved one plans to hurt themselves, take the sign very seriously. You can counter their suicidal thoughts by helping them plan their future. Hope is the one thing people considering suicide need most. Making plans for the future can help them track their life back. How To Stop Suicides: Spot Warning Signs and Risk Factors Before It's Too Late.

7 Build a Network of Support

Build a network of friends and family that continuously know where your loved one is and that they are safe. Make sure that there is always someone around them. If you can't meet in person, you can simply do a conference call or add them to a group chat. Just be sure not to post anything about their feelings on social media as it could elicit feelings of shame in such a public space.

8 Look for Subtle Signs Of The Final Damage

One common behaviour seen in most people having suicidal thoughts is that prepare by calling their loved ones or writing letters before taking the final step. While these are subtle signs, don’t be afraid to bring up the behaviors that worry you and ask about them while expressing your love and concern.

And if your loved one has opened up, don’t try to minimise any self-harming talk. Ignoring red flags can only make the situation worse. The best thing to do is to show that you hear them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).