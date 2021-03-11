To make cancer diagnosis easier, tiny cameras are being trialled by the NHS. These little cameras can record the insides and are capable of delivering results in hours. These cameras can be swallowed and they can easily film tumours in the gut. This can be a big step towards fighting cancer by making the diagnosis, the most important aspect, simple. These camera capsules are called PillCams are super easy to ingest. This could possibly replace more invasive methods of screening. Around 11,000 patients across England will take part in the initial trial in more than 40 areas of the country. Immunotherapy Safe for Patients With COVID-19, Cancer: Study.

Initials reports reveal that a group of 11,000 NHS patients in England will receive the capsule cameras in more than 40 parts of the country, to begin with as the NHS has prioritised cancer care during the coronavirus pandemic. NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said: “As we come out of ‘peak COVID’ and the disruption of the pandemic, the NHS is now pushing ahead with genuine innovation to expand services for many other conditions. That’s why we’re now trialling these ingenious capsule cameras to allow more people to undergo cancer investigations quickly and safely. What sounds like sci-fi is now becoming a reality, and as these minute cameras pass through your body, they take two pictures per second checking for signs of cancer and other conditions like Crohn’s disease.”

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS national cancer director said: “It is thanks to the huge efforts of staff that more than 228,000 people started treatment for cancer during the pandemic and in 2020, hospitals carried out more than two cancer procedures for every patient they treated for the virus. As the NHS continues to prioritise cancer care, this latest innovation will ensure people can get the checks they need and conveniently – the cameras are small but they will make a big difference for patients.”

Industry experts are taking steps towards making Cancer diagnosis more effective. In January this year, Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy to help Cancer diagnosis got CE certification. The Datar Cancer Genetics, a global leader in non-invasive cancer diagnostics, received Conformite Europeenne (CE) Mark for its innovative TruBlood solution, a new paradigm in cancer detection, diagnosis and management. The CE marking confirms that TruBlood meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive.

