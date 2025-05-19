The former President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, is battling with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer. His office made the announcement, adding that his condition is characterised by a Gleason score of 9 and a Grade Group of 5. It was also stated that Biden’s diagnosis included metastasis to the bone, meaning the cancer has spread to his bones. The 82-year-old visited the doctor after “experiencing increasing urinary symptoms” and finding a “small nodule” on his prostate. But what is a Gleason score? What does a Gleason score of 9 mean to Biden’s condition? Is there a ‘normal’ score in the prostate grade scale? As the former US President and his family are exploring the treatment options with his physicians for his high-grade prostate cancer, let’s delve into what the diagnosis may mean for Joe Biden.

What Is Prostate Cancer?

As one of the most common types of cancer in men, Prostate cancer is a disease where malignant cells grow out of control in the prostate gland, a small gland in the male reproductive system located below the bladder that produces semen. While medical researches often support prostate cancer as a more treatable type of cancer, even when it has spread further, it has a five-year relative survival rate. Meaning the percentage of people alive five years after diagnosis is about 98 percent, as noted by ABC News. What Is Prostate Cancer? From Symptoms to Causes and Treatment, Know All About the Disease Following Joe Biden's Diagnosis.

Gleason Grading System: What Is the Gleason Score?

Physician Donald Gleason developed the Gleason scale in the 1960s. It provides a score that helps the prognosis of individuals with prostate cancer using samples from a prostate biopsy. It is one of the ways healthcare providers classify prostate cancer as they help develop treatment plans. Cancers with a higher Gleason score are more aggressive and have a worse prognosis.

How Is It Calculated?

The Gleason score is determined by adding the two grades of cancer cells that make up the largest areas of the biopsied tissue sample. The first number is decided by observing the area where the prostate cancer cells are most prominent, and the second number relates to the area where the cells are almost as prominent. The two numbers added together produce the total Gleason score—a number between 2 and 10. A higher score indicates the cancer is aggressive, meaning it is more likely to spread.

Is There a ‘Normal’ Score in the Prostate Grade Scale?

A ‘normal’ Gleason score is generally considered to be six or less, indicating that the cells look comparatively healthy and are less likely to spread. Gleason score 7 looks somewhat like healthy cells, which is called moderately differentiated, with a range of growth rates and spread potential. Gleason score 8, 9 or 10, the cells look very different from healthy cells, which are called poorly differentiated or undifferentiated and are likely to grow and spread rapidly. This places the cancer in Grade 5, the highest risk category associated with a greater likelihood of metastasis and a more challenging prognosis. However, despite the cancer’s seriousness, it’s hormone-sensitive nature offers a viable treatment pathway.

Joe Biden’s official treatment remains to be announced. Patients with prostate cancer undergo treatments such as surgery or radical prostatectomy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy and high-intensity focused ultrasound, among others.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

