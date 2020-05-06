Walking Barefoot at Home Could Hurt Your Knees and Joints: Here's the Right Type of Footwear to Use Indoors!

(Photo Credits: Pinterest)

When you are spending most of the time within the four walls of your home, footwear must have almost become non-existent. You may not even be wearing your comfy slippers are home. While going barefoot has its benefits, it might not be the best choice for the health of your joints. Going barefoot, along with the stress the ground puts on the foot, can create a potentially damaging situation for your feet. Here are more reasons why staying barefoot at home may not be a great idea.

Why Should You Wear Shoes At Home At All Times?

Did you know that proper foot support is directly proportional to the biomechanical functioning of the knee, hip, and lower back? A lot of people who spent a lot of time barefoot have complained of knee and lower back pain. Right Footwear is Attractive! Tips to Glam up Your Outfit With Perfect Shoes.

What Type of Footwear Should You Be Wearing at Home?

Wearing slippers in the house can be a great idea as long as you are not wearing thong-style sandals. The slippers can serve both as a shock absorber for your feet as well as a protective barrier. Plus, wearing slippers on hard floors can promote both foot function and stability. Shoes Carry Nasty Bacteria Inside Your Home, Here's How Wearing Your Footwear Indoors Is Making You Sick!

For better protection, you would want to look for a supportive shoe which is better than a slipper-style sandal. A supportive shoe can place your foot in a more favourable position. It should have a firm backing, an upper enclosure with some lacing, and a firm yet substantial midsole. How To Walk In Heels: 5 Simple Tips to Keep in Mind While Wearing High Heeled Shoes.

It is time to take out those fuzzy slippers collecting dust in your closet. However, do not wear the same pair of slippers or shoe that you wear outside.