Mumbai, August 7: Scientists in the United Kingdom are racing against time in a bid to develop vaccines for a new pandemic which is likely to be caused by "Disease X". As per reports, British scientists have begun "developing vaccines" in a high-security laboratory complex against a "new pandemic" caused by an unknown "Disease X". The scientists are believed to have shortlisted a threat list of animal viruses which are capable of infecting humans and future could spread rapidly across the globe.

What Is "Disease X" All About?

However, the question is how does the unknown disease get its name? Well, scientists and researchers are unsure as to which of the animal viruses will break through and trigger the next pandemic. Hence, it is referred to only as "Disease X". The news about "Disease X" broke out in late 2018 when the World Health Organization (WHO) predicted a complete wipeout of humankind due to the unknown disease called "Disease X". Disease X: 200 UK Scientists Working to Develop Vaccines Against Unknown Disease That Could Trigger New Pandemic.

Back then, WHO scientists said that "Disease X" could cause a global epidemic in the future. The unknown disease is also part of WHO's Blueprint list of priority diseases that need accelerated R&D for screening, treatment and prevention. But how is Disease X different from other diseases? Because it formally does not exist. "Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease," WHO had stated back then.

In simple terms, Disease X can be understood as a hypothetical disease caused by a virus that could jump species and infect humans. The "Disease X" could be spread from any animal, including monkeys, dogs, etc. to humans. In May 2023, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said that the "threat of Disease X infecting the human population, and spreading quickly around the world, is greater than ever before". Disease X: WHO Predicts Complete Wipe Out of Humankind, Should We Be Worried Yet?.

While health experts are divided over the origin of "Disease X", a few of them believe that the unknown pathogen that can cause an international epidemic could be zoonotic, meaning it could originate in wild or domestic animals. Experts also opined that the disease could then spread and infect humans, similar to how Ebola, HIV/AIDS, and Covid-19 spread. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO chief issued a warning during the 76th World Health Assembly meet where he urged the world to prepare for the next pandemic, which he believes could be more deadlier than COVID-19.

