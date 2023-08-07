Reportedly, a team of over 200 scientists at the UK's Porton Down laboratory complex is diligently working to create vaccines as a precautionary measure against a potential pandemic triggered by an enigmatic "Disease X." The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is overseeing the project, with the Vaccine Development and Evaluation Centre at Porton Down expanded to accommodate the research. With a focus on identifying animal viruses with the potential to jump to humans, researchers are striving to be prepared for any future outbreak that might rapidly spread worldwide. With a growing global risk agenda due to factors like climate change and urbanisation, scientists aim to prevent human impact by swiftly developing vaccines within 100 days of identifying a new pathogen with pandemic potential. Pfizer, Gilead Sciences and GSK To Lead USD 150 Billion Infectious Diseases Market by 2029, Says Report.

UK Scientists Develop Vaccines to Counter Potential Pandemic

