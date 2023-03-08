Mumbai, March 8: As February and March return, comes with it viral flu cases owing to the changing weather. Every other person complains of suffering from viral fever, cough, cold, etc. Amid this, a sudden increase in the number of patients infected with the Influenza Virus Subtype H3N2 has been reported. The virus famous as the fastest-spreading virus and making a lot of people very ill has hit India, especially Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

According to IANS, long queues of patients have been seen not just outside government hospitals, but even in private hospitals in Kanpur. Cases with flu-like symptoms, including high fever, persistent cough, and acute respiratory issues, have been reported in Kanpur in large numbers. Cases of the H3N2 virus have been reported from Karnata as well. As India celebrates Holi 2023, it is very important to stay safe during a virus outbreak. Below, we take a look into what the virus is, its symptoms, precautions, etc. H3N2 Virus Hits Uttar Pradesh: Cases of 'Hong Kong Flu' With COVID-19 Like Symptoms Rise in Kanpur, Long Queue of Patients Seen at Hospitals.

What is H3N2 Virus?

A type of influenza A virus, the H3N2 virus is known for its fast-spreading qualities. The first human case of this sub-type of influenza A virus was discovered in 1968. It is a respiratory viral infection that causes illnesses every year. Adenovirus Scare: Bengaluru Sees Huge Uptick in Cases of the Respiratory Infection, Says Report.

Symptoms of H3N2 Virus:

The main symptoms of the H3N2 virus include cough, runny nose or congested nose, sore throat, and headaches. The sub-type also shows symptoms such as body aches, fever, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, and breathlessness. Severe H3N2 Symptoms last only for three days but the coughing problem takes at least more than 2 weeks to completely fade away.

Prevention:

The virus sub-type can be kept at bay with a proper hygiene routine. Regular washing of hands, sanitising surfaces, and avoiding contact with people who are ill can also be implemented to avoid getting contracted. The use of masks is the best way to curb the spread of the virus.

Treatment:

Antiviral drugs can be used for the treatment of the virus. The India Medical Association has asked all Indian doctors to prescribe oseltamivir and zanamivir.

Illness associated with H3N2v infection so far has been mostly mild with symptoms similar to those of seasonal flu. Early stage treatment is best to prevent fatal results.

