New Delhi, September 13: The national capital of India, Delhi, is facing a sudden outbreak of the H3N2 flu, a subtype of the influenza A virus. Several hospitals have sounded an alert, urging citizens to remain cautious and informed about the strain. Medical experts warn that while the flu may appear mild in its early stages, it can rapidly worsen, especially among vulnerable populations. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of early detection, correct treatment, and preventive measures to curb its spread.

H3N2 is known for its quick mutation rate, which makes it more difficult to manage compared to other seasonal flu strains. The virus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks. Close proximity to an infected individual or touching contaminated surfaces further raises the risk of transmission. Doctors caution that the elderly, children, and pregnant women are at greater risk of developing serious complications from this infection. HMPV Virus in India: 8-Month-Old Baby in Bengaluru Becomes India’s 1st Case of Human Metapneumovirus; Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao To Hold Emergency Meeting.

What Is H3N2 Flu?

H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus responsible for recurring seasonal flu outbreaks. It infects the respiratory system and can lead to a range of symptoms, from mild to severe. The virus not only affects humans but has also been detected in birds and pigs. Typically, it causes common flu-like illnesses such as fever, cough, and cold, but in high-risk groups, the disease may progress to severe respiratory distress, necessitating hospitalisation. What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ on P&O Cruise Ship.

Symptoms

The flu presents with a variety of symptoms that may last for days to weeks. Common complaints include high fever lasting 3–4 days, sore throat, persistent cough and cold, body aches, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and chills. In some cases, patients report severe breathing difficulties. According to Dr. Shalmali Inamdar of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, immediate medical consultation is crucial if symptoms worsen or persist beyond a few days. Antiviral medications may be prescribed to reduce severity and prevent complications.

Precautions

Doctors stress the need for simple preventive measures. Wearing masks in crowded places, washing hands frequently, covering the nose and mouth while sneezing, and consuming warm, nutritious food are strongly recommended. Drinking warm water and avoiding unnecessary exposure to large gatherings can further reduce risks.

Treatment

Severe cases often require antiviral medication like Oseltamivir, which is commonly prescribed for H3N2. Experts caution against self-medication with antibiotics unless secondary bacterial infections are confirmed. Treatment should strictly follow a doctor’s advice to ensure full recovery and minimize risks of complications.

In conclusion, the H3N2 flu outbreak in Delhi highlights the urgent need for awareness and timely medical care. With early detection, proper precautions, and adherence to prescribed treatments, the infection can be managed effectively while preventing serious complications in vulnerable groups.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

