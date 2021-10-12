World Arthritis Day is observed on October 12 worldwide every year. It was established by Arthritis and Rheumatism International to spread global messages on musculoskeletal disease and make people aware of this condition. It was observed first in the year 1996.

Yoga comes to aid those who are detected with arthritis as performing yoga regularly can help reduce joint pains, improve joint flexibility and function, and lower stress and tension to promote better sleep. We, at LatestLY, have got together the yoga asanas, which, if done regularly, can keep you at ease even with arthritis. Healthy Diet Tips to Keep Joint Inflammation at Bay; Foods to Avoid and Include Into Your Diet.

Vrikshasana or Tree pose

Vrikshasana is very helpful in building strong arms and legs. But it shouldn’t be performed by people with migraines and high blood pressure.

Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose

Bridge pose stretches the neck, chest and spine and strengthens the back muscles. It is very helpful in treating symptoms of osteoporosis and also relieves back pain instantly.

Veerasana or Hero Pose

Veerasana is known as a remedy for arthritis as it helps in increasing blood circulation in the knees, ankle and elbow joints, thus strengthening them. It also helps in increasing lung capacity and also tones chest muscles.

Gomukhasana or Cow Face Pose

This asana is known to tone, strengthen and provide flexibility to muscles and nerves. If done properly, it increases blood circulation in knees and ankles hence helping in the production of synovial fluid which helps to lubricate aching joints and reduce friction.

Vasisthasana or Side Plank on Forearm

In knee arthritis, people tend to shift their weight on the hip while walking which further increases the compressive force on the inner knee joint. Therefore, it is very important to have strong gluteus muscles. Vasisthasana is hence very helpful for people with arthritis.

Arthritis is not a single disease, but a broad term for more than hundreds of diseases related to the joints. This year, we would be observing the 25th anniversary of World Arthritis Day. Practise the given asanas, so as to stay at comfort during arthritis and further keep it away in the long run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2021 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).