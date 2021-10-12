Every year World Arthritis Day 2021 is observed on October 12. Arthritis, also known as gout sees swelling, along with pain in the joints of the person suffering from the inflammatory condition. Arthritis is extremely painful and can occur in any part of the body, where two bones are joined together. Sometimes the pain intensifies enough to even hinder walking. Arthritis also causes the uric acid in the body to increase. Patients suffering from Arthritis should take special care of their diet as it is very important to know what to avoid and include in the diet. Home Remedy of the Week: How to Treat Arthritis Pain With Clove Oil or Cloves Naturally.

The pain caused by arthritis can sometimes become unbearable and it is important that your diet plays an important role in keeping you fit. You must also maintain a distance from food items that are said to aggravate arthritis. For example: Excess consumption of refined sugar and fat can prove to be dangerous for people with Arthritis, that contributes to an increases the bodyweight, in turn, stressing the joints. In addition, excessive use of caffeine is known to dehydrate the body, which increases the risk of arthritis pain as well. At the same time, arthritis patients should also avoid eating red meat which is rich in phosphorus and can be harmful for patients.

Avoid Foods High in Protein

Arthritis patients should avoid consuming foods rich in protein. It is said that a protein-rich food can be harmful for arthritis.

Dairy Products

People with Arthritis need more calcium in their body, so the consumption of milk and products made from it can be beneficial. Milk, curd, cheese are rich in calcium, although arthritis patients should consume dairy products in limited quantities.

Avoid Cold Items

People with Arthritis should not consume curd, and cold buttermilk kept in the refrigerator. Apart from this, ice cream, kulfi and things made of ice should also not be consumed.

Vegetables

People suffering from arthritis should avoid vegetables like asparagus, cabbage, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, soybean oil.

Avoid Processed Food

Trans fat is used to preserve processed food and this trans fat can increase inflammation. Arthritis patients should avoid eating processed food, packaged meals and snacks.

Eating fruits and vegetables with roots is considered extremely beneficial for arthritis. Carrots, sweet potatoes and ginger are root vegetables. The amount of purine in them is very low. Arthritis patients should drink more and more water. Apart from this, avoid consuming alcohol and soft drinks.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

