World Breastfeeding Week 2020 starts from today, August 1, and it will continue till August 7. A significant week, the observation aims to normalise breastfeeding and shun all the stigmas attached to it. Every year, during the first week of August, is celebrated as World Breastfeeding Week across countries, initiated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). The theme for World Breastfeeding Day 2020 is ‘Support Breastfeeding for a healthier planet.’ To observe the global event, in this article, we bring you World Breastfeeding Week 2020 quotes and HD images. These are some of the best sayings on breastfeeding and nursing that sum up the beautiful journey of being a mom. World Breastfeeding Week 2020 Date, Theme & Significance: Know More Breast Milk Health Benefits and Neonatal Nutrition.

Breastfeeding is an important and a natural fact of life. At times, many mothers are seen being shamed for breastfeeding their babies, especially if it is at a public place. But people seem to deny that breastfeeding is a natural part of life. For many new mothers, breastfeeding can simultaneously be an amazing bonding experience as well as painful practice. Whether you are looking for some wisdom from experienced mothers or just want to laugh about the experience, so you don’t cry, these quotes on breastfeeding are so relatable. Why Breast Milk Is The Best Food Mothers Can Give Their Babies.

Breastfeeding is a superpower only mothers can possess, and it is also the best nutrition one can give to the little ones. Let us celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2020, with these quotes, HD images and sayings that perfectly captures what a powerful journey it is.

“Children Don’t Just Get Milk From Breastfeeding, They Get Our Energy Too.” Stephen Gaskin

“There Are Three Reasons for Breast-Feeding: The Milk Is Always at the Right Temperature; It Comes in Attractive Containers, and the Cat Can’t Get It.” Irena Chalmers

“Breastfeeding Reminds Us of the Universal Truth of Abundance; the More We Give Out, the More We Are Filled Up, and That Divine Nourishment – The Source From Which We All Draw Is, Like a Mother’s Breast, Ever Full and Ever Flowing.” Sarah Buckley

“Human Milk Is Like Ice Cream, Penicillin, and the Drug Ecstasy All Wrapped Up in Two Pretty Packages.” Florence Williams

“Something As Simple as Better Breastfeeding Could Save a Million Children a Year.” Anne M Mulcahy

“As a Breastfeeding Mother, You Are Basically Just Meals on Heels.” Kathy Lette

“Breastfeeding Is Nature’s Health Plan.” Author Unknown

“Breastfeeding Is a Mother’s Gift to Herself, Her Baby and the Earth.” Pamela K. Wiggins

World Breastfeeding Week was first celebrated in 1992 by WABA and is now marked in more than 120 countries by UNICEF and WHO and their partners including many organisations. In case you know any new mother or a mom-to-be, share the above quotes on breastfeeding and celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2020. It is not always an easy process bur breastfeeding is natural and delivers nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers.

