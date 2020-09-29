World Heart Day is annually celebrated on September 29 since 2012 by the World Heart Federation. This event is observed with an intention to inform people around the globe that Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, is the world’s leading cause of death claiming 17.9 million lives each year. The aim is to raise awareness amongst people to improve heart health by motivating them to control the use of tobacco, avoid unhealthy diet and take out time for exercise on regular basis. On the occasion of World Heart Day 2020, we will share with you five foods that can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Heart Disease in Young People May Be Linked to Diabetes Exposure in the Womb.

In order to keep your heart healthy, you should stay away from foods which are rich in saturated fats. Also, make sure that you avoid living a sedentary lifestyle. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), eating saturated fats increases the amount of cholesterol in your blood, which in turn raises your risk for heart diseases and stroke. A diet rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats helps in making the heart-healthy. Be sure to also include fruits and vegetables regularly in your meal for good heart health, are rich in fibres, phytochemicals, plant sterols and antioxidants which can reduce cholesterol and triglyceride level. Signs Your As Heart Isn’t Healthy As You Think It Is.

Top Five Foods For Heart Health

1. Salmon

The American Heart Association advises eating salmon twice a week for good heart health. Salmon is loaded with omega 3 fatty acid which helps reduce the risk of heart disease.

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is packed with potassium, fibre and magnesium, which make it a heart-friendly food. The potassium in broccoli acts as a vasodilator and keeps a check on blood pressure levels.

3. Beetroot

The presence of nitrates in beetroot helps produce a gas called nitric oxide. This gas helps relax and dilate blood vessels which lower blood pressure and can aid in improving heart health.

4. Walnuts

Eating a handful of walnuts every day can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels and decrease blood pressure. Walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which is the plant-based omega-3 fatty acid mainly responsible for improving heart health.

5. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids which are extremely good for heart health. Also, the fibre in pumpkin seeds helps lower the cholesterol level in the blood and decrease the risk of heart diseases.

Note that foods should be eaten in moderation and it is also important to keep your mind stress free to avoid the risk of cardiovascular disease. On World Heart Day 2020, motivate your family members and friends to follow diet and routine that helps improve heart health reduce chances of heart attack or strokes.

