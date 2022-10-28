World Psoriasis Day is observed every year on October 29 globally. This day focuses to throw light on challenges faced by those suffering from psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis is a disease which happens due to an overactive immune system. It can be recognised by rashes on the skin. In general, the immune system takes approximately 39 days to push new cells into the skin, whereas those with psoriasis push new cells within two or three days. As you observe works Psoriasis Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of food items that should be avoided by anyone suffering from the disease. From Genital to Scalp Psoriasis, Types of The Autoimmune Disease That You Must Know Of.

Animal Products

Red meat, eggs and dairy products contain a polyunsaturated fatty acid called arachidonic acid which plays an important role in creating psoriatic lesions. Therefore, they can make psoriasis worse.

Processed Foods

Certain processes foods contain high calories which can lead to obesity, metabolic syndrome and a variety of chronic health conditions like inflammation in the body which may be linked to psoriasis flare-ups. Therefore one must avoid packed or canned juices, fruits and vegetables and any processed food which are high in sugar, calories and salt.

Alcohol

Alcohol can have disruptive effects on various pathways of the immune system and therefore may trigger psoriasis. If you have psoriasis, then it’s best to avoid alcohol to drink it very sparingly.

Gluten

People with psoriasis have been found to have increased markers for gluten sensitivity. Therefore it’s best to avoid gluten-containing foods like wheat and its derivatives, barley, pasta, noodles etc if one gets detected with psoriasis.

Psoriasis can be controlled with a diet high in anti-inflammatory foods. Therefore one must make sure to consume such products which do not trigger psoriasis.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).