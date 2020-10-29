Today aka October 29 is observed as World Psoriasis Day. The annual observation is dedicated to people with psoriasis and/or psoriatic arthritis. It aims to raise awareness about the health conditions and the difficulties that come along with it. Also, on World Psoriasis Day, the members of various associations, campaigners and other supporters organise activities around the world to raise awareness of psoriasis. You might want to know about World Psoriasis Day 2020 Date, History & Significance: Know More about the Autoimmune Skin Disease and Difficulties Related to It.

For those who do not know about psoriasis, it is a skin condition that sees the cells build up. This is visible on the skin in forms of scales and itchy, dry patches. The auto-immune disease is said to be triggered by infections, stress or even cold. There are different types of Psoriasis disease. Check out:

Genital Psoriasis

As the name suggests the genital psoriasis is when the skin in and around the genital area, inner and upper thighs get affected. It is quite a common phenomenon.

Scalp Psoriasis

Psoriasis often happens to people on the scalp. It is said that over 60 percent of people living with psoriasis have it on their scalp that impacts their hairline, the forehead, the neck and even ears.

Facial Psoriasis

Facial psoriasis is not as common as scalp psoriasis and it affects about one in three people having the auto-immune disease. Mainly the parts of the face include eyebrows, the skin between the nose and upper lip, etc.

Palmoplantar Psoriasis

Sometimes the hands, feet and nails also get affected by psoriasis and Palmoplantar psoriasis (PPP) impacts the palms of the hands and/or the soles of the feet.

Skin Folds

Some people have psoriasis in their skin folds and these may include body parts such as the underarms, breasts etc. It is said that it is often caused by sweating and chafing.

Usually, events take place on this day that sees gatherings of campaigners and even organisers that help spread awareness about the diseases. However, this year, things may go virtual due to coronavirus pandemic.

