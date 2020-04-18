Here’s All You Need to Know About the Multi-Faceted Model and Fitness Enthusiast Harsh Gawali

Harsh Gawali (Photo redits: File Image)

Harsh Gawali is a 24-year-old guy from Pune who holds a degree in information technology & food nutrition and fitness foundation, started off his career as a freelance model back in 2015. Best known for his ever-charming personality and fit persona, Harsh Gawali is rightfully touted as a man with multiple talents. Currently working as a senior marketing operation analyst at one of the leading ed-tech companies in India, Harsh has effortlessly balanced his life to dedicate time for his modelling career as well. Apart from his job and modelling assignments, Harsh is a huge fitness enthusiast and athlete.

The young lad has been a former 55 kgs wrestler too and has achieved milestones in climbing some of the hardest pinnacles of Maharashtra. In addition, Harsh is also a trained cadet of Maharashtra Civil force and has served the rescue team lead during flood crises in Sangli and Kolhapur, 8 months ago when he led a team and successfully rescued 200+ people in 6 hours.

Harsh Gawali is quite popular for his dashing persona and his Instagram is proof of it. With a well-built physique and great interest in sports, adventures and fitness, Harsh has set a perfect example for all the youngsters out there.

Harsh is a fitness phenomenon and pro-level combat athlete, with extensive knowledge about fitness, healthy lifestyle, personality development and much more.