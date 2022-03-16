The festival of Holi is all about colours. Your face, hair, and whole-body are covered with different colours. Though most people prefer buying herbal colours which are removed easily there are people who use colours full of chemicals that damage our skin and hair. Although we oil our skin and our hair, often forget that the toughest part is removing the stains of the colours from the nails. And dirty nails give a very bad impression of a person’s personality. Therefore, to keep your nails clean this Holi, we at LatestLY, have curated a few ideas that you can use to get off the stain from your nails during the festival. Here are Some Amazing Tips For a Complete Beauty-care, Before and After the Playful Celebration

1. Apply Dark Nail Paint

This is one of the most common methods used in Holi to protect the nails from staining. Make sure that you apply the nail paint properly on the corners so that there is no scope of any Holi colours stains around the nails as well. Holika Dahan 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Not Wearing White to Newly-Wed Couple Rituals, Everything You Need to Know Before Rangwali Holi.

2. Oiling

Oiling is a must if you want to get rid of the colours easily. Be it your skin, hair, or nails, all three need to be properly massaged with coconut oil or Vaseline so as to make it easy for removing the colour later.

3. Transparent Nail Paint

Apply two coats of transparent nail paint over your nails. This will prevent nails from getting deposited in and around your nails.

4. Wash Hands Frequently

Keep washing your hands with clean water frequently while playing with colours. This will help remove colours from your hands before it dries up and gets settled on your nails

Holi 2022 Wishes: Festive Quotes, Messages and Colourful Images To Celebrate the Festival of Colours

After Holi, the toughest part is getting rid of the colours from face skin, body, nails, lips, and ears. Oiling is one of the best and easiest ways of doing so. But you can surely rely on other methods mentioned above to avoid staining your nails this Holi. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2022!

