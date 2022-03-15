Happy Holika Dahan 2022! Before the beginning of the festival of Holi, the ritual of Holika Dahan is performed. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 17. Holika Dahan holds a very special significance as people worship on this day to get rid of evil and unhappiness. It is believed that Lord Krishna is pleased on this day by fasting and worshiping. Goddess Lakshmi is said to reside in the house offering prayers on the day of Holika Dahan. When Is Holika Dahan 2022? Know Date, Choti Holi Puja Time, Legends and Significance of Festivity Observed a Day Before Rangwali Holi.

Although people take different measures on Holika Dahan, a lot of Holika Dahan dos and don'ts have proven to bring in auspicious moments. For example: while wearing white clothes on the day of Holi is auspicious, white clothes should not be worn on the day of Holika Dahan. According to astrology, it is believed that on the day of Holika Dahan, the effect of negative forces remains high, so wearing white-coloured clothes is inauspicious. Along with this, any white-coloured food item should not be consumed on this day. That is not it, here are some other dos and don't to keep in mind:

Do Not Lend Money on Holika Dahan: Avoid lending money to anyone on the day of Holika Dahan. It is believed that if you give it to someone on the day of Holika Dahan, then you may have to face financial problems.

Do Not Worship Holika Dahan Without Something on Your Head: Do not keep your head without a dupatta or scarf while worshiping on the day of Holika Dahan, whether you are a male or female.

Newly Married Couples Must Worship on Holika Dahan: Newly married couples should not forget to worship on Holika Dahan.

Don’t Touch Anything You Find Randomly on Road: On the day of Holika Dahan, no object should be touched that is found randomly on the way. It can be hexed to bring negative effects as soon as you touch it.

Don't Wear White Today: According to astrology, it is believed that white attracts negativity on the day of Holika Dahan/

Worship Lord Shiva: If you want to get something in your life, then on the day of Holi, worship Lord Shiva.

To Avoid Financial Crisis: On the day of Holi, go home or temple and worship Goddess Lakshmi duly and chant Sahasranama.

Four-Faced Lamp: On the night of Holi, put a four-faced lamp of mustard oil at the main door of the house and worship it. After this, pray to God for happiness and prosperity.

If you want to progress in your life and wealth, then take 21 Gomti Chakra and offer it to Shivling on the night of Holika Dahan. Also, make sure to provide food to a poor person on Holi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).