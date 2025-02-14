It has been observed that whenever celebrities venture into business, most of them excel in the sectors they choose. Sanjay Dutt is doing the same in the alcobev industry. The Bollywood actor entered the alcohol business in 2023 with the launch of The Glenwalk. The demand for this premium Scotch whisky recently reached an all-time high, especially with the release of its 200 ml bottle. Since its launch in December 2024, the whisky has sold a staggering 3 lakh bottles in just 45 days, setting new benchmarks. This data also reflects a surge in whisky consumption in the country, driven by its affordability. Throwback: When Sanjay Dutt’s Die-Hard Fan Nisha Patil Bequeathed INR 72 Crore in Property to Her Favourite Actor – You Won’t Believe What He Did Next!.

Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand the Glenwalk

The newly launched 200 ml Nip bottles of Sanjay Dutt's The Glenwalk have over 68% of overall sales coming from Maharashtra. The bottle is highly demanded in the market and is available in 1,400 wine stores and more than 3,500 bars across 32 districts of the state.

The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky (@theglenwalk)

How Much Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Priced At?

The Glenwalk has taken the market by storm with its affordable pricing and user satisfaction. Launched in December 2024, the brand has earned over INR 15 crore in just 45 days. The 200 ml bottles were sold at INR 500 each. Mokksh Sani, founder of Living Liquidz, Mansionz and co-founder of Cartel Bros, said, "With Glenwalk, our mission has always been to deliver a world class whisky experience that is both accessible and premium." Sanjay Dutt Wishes Wife Maanayata Dutt With Heartfelt Post on Their 17th Wedding Anniversary, Thanks Her for Always Standing by His Side (See Pics and Video).

Sunny Leone Promotes the Glenwalk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky (@theglenwalk)

The Glenwalk is currently available in key markets, including Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Daman and Diu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).