May 17, 2025, Special Days: May 17, 2025, is a day rich with diverse observances and celebrations worldwide. In the United States, Armed Forces Day honours the men and women currently serving in the military, recognising their dedication and sacrifice. Globally, International Child Helpline Day raises awareness about the importance of child protection services, while International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia promotes equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, World Hypertension Day focuses on the prevention and control of high blood pressure, and World Whisky Day invites enthusiasts to appreciate and enjoy whisky responsibly. These observances highlight a commitment to health, inclusivity, and recognition of those who serve. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 17, 2025 (Saturday)

Armed Forces Day in the US International Child Helpline Day International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia International Heritage Breeds Day National Cherry Cobbler Day National Idaho Day National Walnut Day World NF Awareness Day World Hypertension Day World Telecommunication and Information Society Day World Whisky Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 17, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:03 am on Saturday, 17 May 2025 (IST)

6:03 am on Saturday, 17 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:07 pm on Saturday, 17 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Bill Paxton (May 17, 1955 – February 25, 2017) Nikki Reed Nushrat Bharucha Bob Saget (May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022) Charmy Kaur Harshad Chopda Pankaj Udhas (May 17, 1951 – February 26, 2024) Temba Bavuma S. Chandrasekhar Mickey Arthur Youcef Atal

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 17

Prakash Mehra Death Anniversary: 17 May 2009 (age 69 years), Mumbai

