World Whisky Day is an annual global celebration of whisky that unites all Whisky lovers. This day is marked annually on the third Saturday of May, making it a movable celebration. This year, World Whisky Day 2025 falls on May 17. The global celebration is dedicated to one of the world’s most cherished spirits—whisky. It is a perfect time to bring together people from all walks of life to raise a glass and appreciate the rich heritage, craftsmanship, and diversity of whisky. World Whisky Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17.

This special day is not just for seasoned whisky connoisseurs but also for curious beginners. According to records, with a value of £4.91 billion, Scotch whisky exports accounted for over 20 per cent of all UK food and drink exports in 2019. World Whisky Day Quotes and Funny GIFs: Images, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share With Whiskey Lovers and Celebrate the Day.

World Whisky Day 2025 Date

World Whisky Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 17.

World Whisky Day Significance

World Whisky Day is a fun-filled day and is all about making whisky accessible and enjoyable to all lovers of the drink. The goal is to create a welcoming space where everyone can explore and enjoy whisky in their own way—neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail. This day is a light-hearted event and is celebrated around the world in a number of ways, like whisky tasting events, distillery tours, educational sessions, and social gatherings.

Whether it's Scotch from Scotland, bourbon from the US., or single malts from Japan, World Whisky Day is a perfect day to unite people and encourage responsible enjoyment.

