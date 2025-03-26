Every year, International Whiskey Day is celebrated on March 27 to honour whiskey and recognise its cultural and historical significance worldwide. International Whiskey Day was first announced by a group of writers in 2008. The name is used with the parenthesis to indicate support of whisky from Scotland, Canada and Japan as well as Irish and American whiskeys. International Whiskey Day was established in 2009 in honour of Michael Jackson, a renowned whiskey writer and critic who passed away in 2007.

International Whiskey Day should not be confused with World Whisky Day, which is observed on the third Saturday of May. Scroll down to know more about International Whiskey Day 2025 date all about the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Holi, International Women’s Day, Gudi Padwa, Eid al-Fitr and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Whiskey Day 2025 Date

International Whiskey Day 2025 falls on Thursday, March 27.

International Whiskey Day History

According to historical records, International Whiskey Day was announced on March 27, 2008. Th day was launched in 2009 at the Whiskey Day Festival in the northern Netherlands in the presence of several whiskey writers. The event was created in honour of British writer Michael Jackson and is celebrated on Jackson's birthday.

International Whiskey Day Significance

International Whiskey Day is a tribute to the rich heritage of whiskey and its cultural significance across the globe. The global event not only celebrates the craftsmanship behind whiskey-making but also raises awareness about Parkinson’s disease, a condition Michael Jackson, battled with.

The day serves as a reminder of whiskey’s role in history, from its origins in Scotland and Ireland to its global influence in modern times, uniting enthusiasts and connoisseurs in appreciation of this beloved spirit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).