Making Dalgona Coffee Just Got Easier! DIY Tutorial To Make TikTok's Favourite Whipped Coffee Faster Using Only One Dish

DIY Tutorial To Make Whipped Coffee Faster Using Only One Dish (Photo Credits: TikTok)

Dalgona coffee also known as whipped coffee is everywhere on social media. This easy quarantine beverage can be made with only three ingredients and there are so many versions of it. Right from keto dalgona coffee to low-fat dalgona coffee to dalgona milo. Popularised by TikTok, this beverage has taken over everyone's feed. There are so many Dalgona coffee memes and DIY videos online and it is here to stay. But just recently, a TikTok video of a much easier version of Dalgona coffee has surfaced. It is not only is faster to make but also used fewer dishes. To be precise, this TikTok user just used one utensil to make the delicious dalgona coffee. Dalgona Coffee Recipe Fail, Funny Memes Pass! Netizens Who Failed to Make the Trending Beverage Console Themselves by Sharing Hilarious Jokes.

Normally the recipe of Dalgona coffee includes whipping three ingredients, instant coffee, sugar, and hot water in equal parts. Now you have to whisk the ingredients for quite some time. The type of coffee is also known as "coffee stirred 400 times" for a reason. However, it takes a while to get the foam that makes the drink look so tempting. But this TikTok user who goes by the name @melliemelanie on TikTok, makes the already easy quarantine recipe, way easier. You won't even be dirtying a lot of dishes. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy (Watch Videos).

So all you have to do is take a glass instead of a bowl to whisk the three ingredients in equal parts and whisk it like you normally would. Now instead to transferring the foamy mix to another dish, just add milk to the glass and watch the foam come up on its own. Now add the ice and voila you have your drink! Check out the DIY recipe TikTok video:

id You Know Dalgona Is a Beloved Candy Found in South Korea? It is said that the drink was first made popular by a South Korean actor, Jung Il-woo. He apparently served this beverage during his visit in Macau. Other sources state that it originated from a South Korean YouTube channel before it went viral on TikTok.