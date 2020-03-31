Dalgona Coffee Recipe Fail, Funny Memes Pass! Netizens Who Failed to Make the Trending Beverage Console Themselves by Sharing Hilarious Jokes

Dalgona Coffee Recipe Fail Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Since you are self-quarantining and spending a lot of time on social media, you must have come across Dalgona Coffee. The wickedly photogenic and aesthetically pleasing cup of joy you see on almost everyone’s feed is the latest favourite drink of internet users. Just with three ingredients, the DIY coffee trend is now everyone’s go-to recipe. However, it is not everyone’s cup of tea or in this case, not everyone’s cup of coffee! The South Korean coffee treat that gained worldwide popularity overnight may not be as easier to make as it appears to be. You may not believe us, but netizens have taken to Twitter to share their Dalgona Coffee fail! When the recipe fails, funny memes pass, and that is what Tweeple are doing. Yes, internet users are sharing their failed attempts in making the thick whipped coffee, and consoling themselves sharing hilarious jokes. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy (Watch Videos).

With the people being in self-quarantine, the internet is witnessing lot more engagement than ever. Out of various trends and challenges, Dalgona Coffee became an instant hit on social media, as if it is a magic cup joy to keep us distracted from the pandemic, at least for a while. Everyone is making the two-layered drink with a creamy topping of whipped coffee over plain milk. As many are satisfied with their DIY skills, there were others too, who failed to get the pleasing taste! Dalgona coffee failed attempts are seen running on social media, with people making memes and sharing hilarious reactions. Keto Dalgona Coffee Recipe: Here's How You Can Brew Low-Carb Version of The Viral Beverage Easily at Home!

Here Are the Tweets:

Tried my hand at the viral #DalgonaCoffee - massive fail. Dont believe the hype 🙅🏻‍♀️ #dalgonacoffeechallenge pic.twitter.com/F4y1RL0Pvp — Fatima Ellahi (@FatimaEllahi1) March 30, 2020

Oh, Don't Know How to React!

Oops dropped my #dalgonacoffee pic.twitter.com/9FtJL6USuB — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) March 31, 2020

But It Looks Good!

This is my dalgona coffee attempt!! I call it Pathetic Dalgona!!!:D even poop looks better pic.twitter.com/BKJYd9SXoZ — 🌱⁶Zee⁷ (@kenjinist) March 30, 2020

LOL!

Meanwhile, Chai Lovers!

Dalgona Coffee Meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

To make the Dalgona coffee, all you need are coffee, water and sugar. The thick whipped cream, requires a skill, which is patience to make. The Dalgona coffee is believed to have a nickname, ‘400 coffee,’ because of the luscious forth which can be created by stirring the mixture a total of 400 times—no kidding. Besides, it is okay, if you fail at first, try making it again, maybe you will witness a massive success!