Monsoon is here and it is without a doubt the most romantic weather all year. You'll hardly find people who don't like monsoon or rainy season. While most people await for this season to arrive and celebrates it like a festival, many also face a lot of difficulties especially during this season. You must have often heard people say that they experience hair fall more during the rainy season. Many also consider this is as a normal side-effect of weather change. But it is not always the case. So, what causes you to experience more hair fall during monsoon? How much hair fall is too much hair fall? When should you contact the doctor? Let's discuss.

How Much Hair Fall is Normal During Monsoon?

According to experts, it is believed that if 50-100 hair strands falling in a day is considered normal. At the same time, if we talk about monsoon, then this number can increase upto 200 hairs almost every day. It is believed that hair fall increases up to 30 percent in monsoon due to the increased humidity in the atmosphere, dry scalp, dandruff, and contact with acidic rainwater

When to See a Doctor?

If you are losing more hair than what you lose every day, then you must contact the doctor. While it is nothing to panic about, you should keep an eye on how much your hair you lose every day. Monsoon 2021 Hair Care Routine: 5 Essential Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy and Prevent Hair Fall in This Season.

Why Do You Experience Hair Fall More During Monsoon?

Why you lose more hair strands during monsoon? The reason for this is the moisture caused due to rain in the atmosphere. It is said that the roots of the hair absorb more hydrogen during this time. This makes our hair more prone to breakage, as it makes the hair fragile. Along with this, it is said that due to the moisture, the natural oil in the hair also dries up due to which the roots become weak.

