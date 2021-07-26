Monsoon is a great season for many reasons- you get to enjoy cool winds, pleasant weather and the varying amounts of rain can be refreshing even at its worst. But with monsoon comes some familiar seasonal problems like bad hair quality and declining scalp health. Good hair days are rare, and it can be incredibly frustrating when you just want to let your hair down, but it appears ratty, frizzy and frankly unmanageable. From Hair Fall to Dandruff, How to Say Goodbye to Hair Problems During Rains.

There are a few fixes that we have put together that can be super helpful in getting the hair of your dreams during one of the worst hair seasons. They are simple and surprisingly easy changes that you can easily make to your daily routine, and luscious, healthy hair will be easy to achieve! Check them out!

1. Let's start with some basics- rainwater is acidic in nature and mixed with soil and dirt in general. So it's necessary that when you inevitably get wet in the rain, rush home and dry your hair thoroughly. The rain can deeply damage your scalp, too, so use a gentle shampoo to cleanse your scalp, and this can easily prevent any deterioration to your scalp's health. Monsoon Hair Care: 6 Tips for Healthy Hair This Rains.

2. Now, let's talk about those frizzy tresses. You obviously shampoo your hair regularly, just don't skip out on conditioners and masques, and you should be good to go. Make sure to apply them halfway through your hair and apply well on tips, too—we advise against going anywhere near the scalp, however.

3. You must definitely invest in good quality coconut oil or even homemade herbal oils. The trick is to use traditional home remedies too. One popular Indian tradition is heating up some oil with fenugreek seeds and then deeply massaging this oil in your scalp. It stinks a little, but it definitely helps in nourishing your scalp and boosting hair growth. Another commonly used ingredient is carom seeds. Heat it up with oil and apply and massage generously. You will see a noticeable difference in your hair.

4. You probably are already planning to do this but trim your hair! Hair quality, unfortunately, declines quite rapidly, and sometimes it's too late to get started on fixes. That's completely okay, and you can just trim your wayward hair tips regularly and start taking care of the remaining good quality hair. Luscious good quality hair is only trim away!

5. Go to the spa! Yes, we have decided to add a nice luxury tip too. And it's definitely worth it! Your hair deserves pampering, so make sure to get spa treatments once a month at the very least. Your hair will thank you.

So that is it, those are our tips! At the end of the day, good-quality hair needs nourishment, and these steps will ensure that it is precisely what you give your hair. Go on and give it a try!

