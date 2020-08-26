Aadil Manzoor Shah Dedication and amateur the key of success of this well know the singer.

Pattan: Aadil Manzoor Shah a prominent Kashmiri folk Singer, Music composer and writer was born on 1st March 1995 at Singpora Pattan, a small village on Srinagar-Muzafferabad highway, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla Distric.

Aadil Manzoor Shah a Famous Singer Of Singer Of Kashmir Valley, started his carrier in year 2009 with enthusiasm and fervour, Today Aadil Shah Have a Millions Of Views And Huge Fan Following On Youtube, Facebook Etc

Aadil Shah performed through All India with Dedication and amateur and was well known through out nation by his super hit Album “Kraal Koor” in the year 2014.

Aadil Manzoor Shah Says My Aim Is Only Boost Kashmiri Folk Music All Our The World

Aadil Shah composed 250+ songs in recent years for different famous singers like Shazia Bashir, Tahseena Shafi and many others

Today there are 50+ musical video albums of Aadil Manzoor Shah on different social network’s like YouTube, google etc.

Aadil Shah has mastery in different musical instruments like Rabab, Harmonium, Matka, Sarangi, Tubla and much more.

Aadil Shah started his own production house and theatre under name ans style “Sadhabahar Cultural Society cum Institution” in recent years which boosted the artists of Kashmir valley a lot.