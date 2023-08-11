National Face Mask Day is celebrated every year on August 11. Lush Cosmetics established this special occasion as a gentle nudge to dedicate a minimum of 15 to 20 minutes daily to pampering and nurturing our skin on National Dace Mask Day 2023; we at LatestLY have bought a few easy DIY face mask recipes using simple ingredients you can make at home to achieve glowing skin. Coffee Scrub For Shiny And Glowing Skin.

The concept of National Face Mask Day was introduced by the British cosmetics retailer Lush Cosmetics in 2019. The brand innovatively initiated this observance to inspire individuals to prioritize self-care, prompting Lush to provide discounts on facial masks at retail locations on this noteworthy day.

Honey and Lemon Face Mask

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons honey, one teaspoon lemon juice

Mix the honey and lemon juice.

Apply the mixture to your clean face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and pat your skin dry.

Oatmeal and Yogurt Face Mask

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons plain yoghurt, one tablespoon oatmeal (finely ground)

Mix the yoghurt and oatmeal to form a paste.

Apply the mixture to your face and gently massage in circular motions.

Leave it for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Banana and Avocado Face Mask

Ingredients: 1/2 ripe banana, 1/2 ripe avocado

Mash the banana and avocado together until smooth.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off with cool water and pat your skin dry.

Turmeric and Milk Face Mask

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, two teaspoons milk (or yoghurt)

Mix the turmeric and milk to create a paste.

Apply the paste to your face, avoiding the eye area.

Let it sit for 10-15 minutes, then rinse with water.

Papaya Face Mask

Ingredients: Mashed papaya (as needed)

Apply a thin layer of mashed papaya to your face.

Leave it for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Always do a patch test before applying any new ingredient to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin or allergies. These masks are generally safe, but everyone's skin reacts differently. For best results, use these masks regularly as part of your skincare routine.

Wishing everyone a Happy National Face Mask Day 2023.

