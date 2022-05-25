The skin protects us from the harmful Ultraviolet rays. Sunscreen is another protective layer that helps protect the skin from ultraviolet rays. Sun or no sun, sunscreen is very important. It protects us from the sun’s rays which can lead to skin cancer, discolouration and wrinkles over time.

Sunscreens date back to ancient Egypt where rice bran extract and Jasmin were used to shield skin from the sun. The chemists invented the first sunscreen in 1936. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of 5 reasons for you to understand why it is important for you to apply sunscreen daily. Sunscreen Can Protect You From Skin Cancer, Reduces Your Risk by 40%

Prevent Skin Cancer

Ultraviolet radiations are the most common cause of skin cancer. Since, sunscreen is the main most effective protection against the UV radiation of the sun, applying it daily is the best way to decrease the risk of skin cancer.

Avoids Signs of Ageing Including Wrinkles

One of the most common masses of ageing is sun damage. Applying sunscreen regularly lessens the chances of developing ageing by 24 percent.

Protects From Sunburn

Sunburns can occur within ten minutes of sun exposure. The reactions to sunburn also depend on the skin type and colour. Sunburns can have severe consequences, therefore, applying sunscreen daily is the most effective way to protect your skin from direct damage.

Avoid Hyperpigmentation

Sun exposure can make your skin discoloured or dark in an inconsistent way. These dark spots can arise on your face, hands and other parts of the body exposed to the sun. A simple way to avoid these dark spots is to apply sunscreen daily.

Stop DNA Damage

Scientific studies state that many of the deleterious human effects that result from sunlight exposure are associated with a chain of events that begins with the formation of DNA damage. These lesions can lead to inflammatory and immunosuppressive processes in the epithelial tissue as well as accelerated ageing and tumour development.

Sun exposure can have dangerous effects and can lead to wrinkles and ageing symptoms. It can cause skin cancers as well. Therefore, the best you can do it keep your skin protected is by applying sunscreen daily.

