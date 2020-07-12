It is necessary to keep your face clean as it makes you feel fresh and calm. In order to improve our skin texture, we tend to choose artificial products which are not only expensive but also contain chemicals which can damage the skin in the long run. Scrubs are often used to exfoliate the skin and many brands sell them in the market. In this week's home remedy, LatestLY tells you about coffee scrub which can help you achieve shiny and glowing skin. Home Remedy Of The Week: Gram Flour-Turmeric DIY Face Mask To Treat Oily Skin Naturally (Watch Video)

Regular exfoliation with exfoliating scrub can make the skin healthy as dead skins are exfoliated in this process. Coffee scrub prepared by mixing coffee powder, coconut oil and sugar can work wonders on your skin. The caffeine found in coffee increases blood flow and may reduce the appearance of cellulite, giving your skin a more even tone. Coconut oil is a great skin softener on the other hand.

How to Use Coffee Scrub For Glowing Skin

Coffee scrub helps brighten up the skin and restore ageing skin. Antioxidants present in coffee can protect the skin against the damage of free radicals that cause oxidative stress. Also, when coffee is applied on the face, it increases the production of collagen and elastin, which are good for skin health. The best part about this scrub is that it can also help reverse the damage of UV rays.

Coconut oil used in this scrub suits all skin types and its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties help in treating acne. Sugar, which is also the part of this scrub, helps moisturise the skin and protects it from harsh toxins due to the presence of glycolic acid. Here's a look at how to prepare and use this scrub for a good result.

Coffee Scrub

Coffee scrub can indeed help you get that soft skin which can bring a smile on your face. Consider this remedy for shiny and glowing skin.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

