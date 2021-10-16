Proving his prowess as an true-blue professional in the Fashion industry is an passionate fashion designer Paras Singh Pawar.

The fashion industry as an niche segment has grown in double digits over the past couple of decades. It has been one big hub and house for millions of youngsters to showcase their talent and proved their mettle. By providing work opportunities for millions, it has become an hot and accepted domain and sector for many to pursue it as an career and profession. We came across one young, gritty, and passionate professional from the fashion realms, Paras Singh Pawar whose humongous emergence in the fashion industry has not only raised many eyebrows but also astonished major fashion industry gurus.

Born in Chandigarh and brought up in Bathinda, this young Punjabi lad was inclined towards the fashion industry since childhood. After pursuing B.A. from Punjab University Chandigarh, Paras took amends of his life and tickled his creative bone in the fashion industry to explore and achieve great heights of success. With his innovative ideas, skills, creativity and expertise, Paras has taken his family-owned business “Gurdev Sons” to achieve next level success and recognition. To join and take ahead the legacy of his family business was not an walk in the park for Paras, he knew it would bring in more responsibility for him to not only sustain in the competitive market but also to take the name and brand of his family business ahead in time.

Today, Paras Singh Pawar and Gurdev Sons have become the numero uno choice for millions of customers not only in Punjab but also in India. Their rich ethnic work and design of fabric and clothes have been appreciated by all of their clients. They specialize in designer fashion for men and also stock luxury brands like Roger La Viale, Harris Tweed, Strona, Giorgio Cavalli and more. In no time they have become an top choice for several celebrities and top singers of Pollywood, some of the names include- Karan Aujla, Desi Crew, Jordan Sandhu, Sajjan Adeeb, Happy Raikoti, Harf Cheema, Harsimran King, Parmish Verma, Harbhajan Maan, Dilpreet Dhillon and many more.

Gurdev Sons also specialize in designing varieties of Kurta pajama, Suits, Waist Coats, Indo western, etc. With global aspirations in mind, Paras Singh Pawar and Gurdev Sons eye to scale ladders of success in coming time.