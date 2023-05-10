The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that Rajasthan, Assam and Andhra Pradesh have opposed the legalising of same-sex marriage in India. The Union government, which had sought the responses of the state on the issue, said it has received the replies of seven states and would require more time to examine them. The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage on the ninth day. Same-Sex Marriage: Whether Anyone Has a Fundamental Right to Marry? Supreme Court Queries While Hearing Pleas Seeking Recognition for Gay Marriages.

Same-Sex Marriage

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)