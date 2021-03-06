Providers of innovative health and fitness solutions, Recovapro, launches a 20% discount on their revolutionary massage gun to celebrate International Women’s Day

Recovapro is looking to make this year’s International Women’s Day celebration the best yet as the company recently launched a discount offer on their innovative massage gun. The offer allows shoppers to enjoy as much as 20% off on the product, helping loved ones to strengthen their bond and give something new and unique as an International Women’s Day gift.

Muscles are important parts of the body, as they are majorly responsible for maintaining and changing posture, locomotion, and the movement of internal organs. Over the years, several solutions have emerged to help massage the muscles, ultimately relieving pains and aches. However, many such solutions do not meet the needs of users. Women are undoubtedly uncelebrated heroes, especially considering their contribution to society. However, the team at Recovapro, led by Anthony Jackson, is looking to make a difference with the discount offer on their Recovapro deep tissue percussion massager.

The Recovapro massage gun is designed as a full body massaging device using percussion technology to relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, improve blood circulation, prevent muscle damage and reduce lactic acid level. The portability of the massager, its versatility, and user-friendliness, make it the ideal partner for athletes looking for fast longlasting relief.

The 20% International Women’s Day offer will help customers to express their appreciation with a unique gift for their women as the world celebrates the heroics of the gender.

For more information about the solutions from Recovapro and how to enjoy the offer, please visit - www.recovapro.co.uk. Recovapro can also be found across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

About Recovapro

Recovapro is a leading provider of tech-driven fitness and health solutions. Headquartered in Kent, United Kingdom, the brand has grown to become a trusted name by Premier League footballers, personal trainers, physiotherapists, and a host of others.

