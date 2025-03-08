Mumbai, March 89: The women's wing of the NCP (SP) has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to grant immunity from punishment against “one murder” as women want to kill the “oppressive mentality” and “rapist mindset”. Rohini Khadse, the women's wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led party, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women's Day, pointed out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to highlight rising crimes against women and press for their demand. ‘Allow Women Immunity To Commit One Murder’, NCP (SP) Women’s Wing President Rohini Khadse Writes Letter to President Droupadi Murmu on International Women's Day 2025.

“We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder,” Khadse said in the letter, aimed at targeting the state government over the law and order situation in the state. She also cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were happening against them. “We want to kill the oppressive mentality, the rapist tendency, the inefficiency of law and order… We hope our demand will be granted after giving it a serious thought,” Khadse added. Who Is Rohini Khadse? All About NCP (SP) Leader Who Urged President Droupadi Murmu To Grant Women Immunity From Punishment To Commit One Murder Amid Atrocities Against Them.

Reacting to the letter, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said Khadse should tell whom she will murder. However, his party colleague Manisha Kayande offered a more sympathetic view. Kayande, an MLC, said Khadse is probably talking about killing certain tendencies in some people. This feeling must be stemming from “the recent incidents”, she said.