Mumbai, March 8: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the government is making plans to implement its poll promise of enhancing the monthly assistance under the ‘Ladki Bahin' scheme to Rs 2,100. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women get financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month. It was touted as the biggest factor that helped the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition sweep the assembly elections last year.

Talking to reporters, Shinde said two instalments have been deposited in beneficiaries' accounts on the ocasion of International Women's Day. On Mahayuti's poll promise of raising the amount under the scheme to Rs 2,100, Shinde said, “We announced (that the Ladki Bahin money will be raised to Rs 2,100) and we are making plans about it,” he said. The opposition has attacked the government over the scheme questioning its financial viability in a state where the fiscal deficit has touched Rs 2 lakh crore. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: We Are Starting Transfer of Both Installments of INR 3,000 for the Months of February and March From Today, Says Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare (Watch Video).

“The election manifesto is for five years. We will not change what the government has promised. All schemes must continue. Development and infrastructure, committed expenditure should also go on and the government is working towards it,” Shinde said. The deputy CM said the state has also launched several schemes like Ladki Bahin for women – slashing the fare by 50 per cent on MSRTC buses and waiving the fee for them in higher education. Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Clarifies CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Statement on Ladki Bahin Yojana.

He said “Ladki Bahin (dear sisters)” should be safe and the government has decided to bring out a ‘Suraksha' app to help them if they are in distress. The Ladki Bahin gave Mahayuti their blessings which ensured a landslide mandate in the 2024 assembly polls, he added.