BTech Student Murder in Hyderabad: 23-Year-Old Engineering Student Chased and Stabbed to Death in Secunderabad Over Love Affair

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

High tension prevailed in the Chilakalguda area of Secunderabad on Friday following the brutal murder of a 23-year-old BTech student. The victim, identified as Yavan, was reportedly chased and stabbed multiple times late Thursday night in an attack linked to a long-standing romantic relationship. Yavan, a third-year engineering student and resident of Jawahar Nagar, had been in a relationship with a young woman from Sitaphalmandi for the past four years. According to police reports, the woman’s family had strongly opposed the union and had previously warned Yavan to stay away from her. Telangana Shocker: Constable and Wife Arrested for Murdering Realtor to Loot Gold Amid INR 30 Lakh Online Betting Debt.

The incident unfolded while Yavan was watching a cricket match with friends at a residence in Indira Nagar. Eyewitnesses stated that approximately six unidentified men arrived on three motorcycles, armed with knives. The assailants entered the house and attacked Yavan indiscriminately, targeting his head and neck. In a desperate bid to save his life, the victim attempted to flee the house, but the attackers chased him down and continued the assault until he collapsed in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Double Murder in Hyderabad: Man Kills Brother and Sister-in-law.

The killing sparked immediate outrage. On Friday morning, Yavan’s family and friends staged a massive protest outside the woman’s residence in Sitaphalmandi, accusing her relatives of orchestrating the murder. To prevent further escalation, authorities have deployed a heavy police force in the area. The Chilakalguda police have registered a case and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. No arrests have been made yet, but officials confirmed that multiple teams are working to track down the assailants.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).