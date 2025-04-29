In recent years, a new and unconventional relationship model known as ‘friendship marriage’ has been gaining attention, particularly in China. This phenomenon refers to a legally recognised marriage between two individuals who are not romantically involved but enter into a marital contract based on mutual respect, companionship and shared life goals. These marriages are often formed between close friends who may seek to avoid societal pressure to conform to traditional expectations while still reaping the social and legal benefits of marriage. Alternatively, two long-time friends may decide that while they don’t feel romantic love for each other, they want to build a family or raise children in a stable, cooperative environment. Unlike traditional marriages driven by romance or familial arrangements, friendship marriages are unions without romance and prioritise personal freedom, emotional support and a practical approach to life partnership. This shift reflects broader generational changes in how young people perceive love, commitment and the function of marriage in modern society. What Is Friendship Marriage? Know All About Viral Relationship Trend in Japan That Is Devoid of Love and Sex.

What Is Friendship Marriage Trend?

Friendship marriages are increasingly seen as a practical response to modern urban life. Rising housing prices, the cost of raising children and a highly competitive job market have caused many young people to rethink the traditional purpose of marriage. Rather than seeing it as a romantic ideal, many now consider it a partnership that helps navigate life's financial and logistical challenges. Friendship marriages allow couples to share responsibilities like paying rent or caring for elderly parents, without the emotional complications that can come with romantic entanglements. Some also see it as a way to ensure lifelong companionship without the fear of divorce or betrayal, which are common anxieties in modern relationships. Living Apart Together (LAT): Love, But in Separate Spaces, What Does This Relationship Trend Mean? Why Are Couples Choosing It? Here’s What You Should Know.

Why Is Friendship Marriage Trend Growing?

While still a niche trend, friendship marriages are gaining visibility through online forums, social media and even matchmaking platforms specifically catering to people interested in platonic unions. These platforms allow individuals to openly discuss expectations, draft marriage agreements and build trust before entering into a legally binding relationship. Though the idea might challenge traditional norms, it resonates with a growing segment of society who prioritise freedom, equality and realistic expectations in personal relationships.

