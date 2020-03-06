Riley Knoxx ‘Beyoncé Lookalike,’ Becomes First Openly Transgender Woman to Perform During NBA Halftime Show

Riley Knoxx (Photo Credits: rileyknoxx/ Instagram)

Riley Knoxx, who is popular, thanks to her golden curls, Beyoncé-like features, the transgender woman is making the headlines again. The “Illusion of Queen Bay,” as she calls it, will now perform during the NBA halftime show. With this, she is making history as Knoxx rightly becomes the first transgender woman to achieve the feat. For Knoxx, being the first openly transgender woman to perform at an NBA halftime is just one out of many opportunities, she accomplished recently. We cannot wait to see this talented woman, channelling her inner Beyoncé at the prestigious basketball game show. She uploaded pictures of her on Instagram, while making the announcement. This is happening in a few more hours, Halftime March 6, 2020. NBA Releases Memo to Limit Potential Exposure, Directs Players to Avoid Fan Interaction.

It was the American basketball team, Washington Wizards, who approached her with the opportunity. Excite Knoxx; she was quoted in Good Morning America, “They have been watching for a while and they've been wanting me to perform at their events, but they were just waiting for the right time and space. And it just worked out that because they were watching, that's how I got this chance.” Knoxx has been performing as Beyoncé impersonator for the past 17 years. Kobe Bryant 2000 NBA Finals Uniform, Handprints From Grauman’s Chinese Theater and Other Memorabilia Up for Auction.

“I've always made sure no matter where I was performing, who it was for, whether it was the smallest audience or the biggest, I always made sure I gave it my all, and I performed for those empty chairs as if I was performing for 300,000 people,” she added in the same report.

First Transgender Woman to Perform at NBA Halftime Show!

Knoxx began his journey when she ran away from her home in California as a teenager. After years of practising and patience, Knoxx received greater feats. She was also featured in Taylor Swift’s music video, “You Need to Calm Down,” winning an MTV Video Music Award and also meeting Beyoncé. The Washington Wizards are set to play the Atlanta Hawks on March 6, 2020. Knoxx will perform a three-song medley song of Beyoncé hits, and she will be joined by the Wizards’ dancers too.