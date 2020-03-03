Coronavirus Scare: NBA Releases Memo to Limit Potential Exposure, Directs Players to Avoid Fan Interaction

NBA Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter/NBA)

The Coronavirus outbreak has created chaos across around the world and in amidst of this, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has passed around a memo to its teams in order limit the potential exposure to this epidemic. According to the health protocol released by the league, players are advised to avoid giving high-fives and fist bump’s to the fans. The players have also been recommended to not take any items from strangers such as balls, pens, markers or jerseys for autograph purposes. Coronavirus Scare: England Cricket Team to Replace Handshakes With Fist Bumps on Sri Lanka Tour Due to Fear of Epidemic Spread.

The NBA issued a statement to the Associated Press (AP) regarding the safety of the player’s as they continue to monitor the situation closely. ‘The health and safety of our employees, teams, players, and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely’ read the statement. Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Criticises Serie A Chief Paolo Dal Pino Over League’s Handling of Fixtures Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy.

Many players have given their opinions on this situation and the regulations passed on by the league. Boston Celtic’s Kemba Walker did not completely rule out the possibility of him giving an autograph to the fans but said that he will be careful. ‘I’m pretty sure I’m still going to sign some autographs, but maybe I’ll just walk around with my own marker’ Walker said.

Various sporting bodies around the world have also taken measures to limit the spread of the virus. Many matches in the Italian Football League (Serie A) have been postponed while some are being played behind closed doors. England Cricket team will tour Sri Lanka at the end of the month and Test captain Joe Root has said that they ditch shaking hands with the opposition players.