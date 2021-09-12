The British racing driver has confirmed to race in the Turkish Caterham Challenge series, known locally as the Intercity Platinum Cup for the 2022 season.

Reklaw is no stranger to the Caterham Series. He won the 2018 Latam Championship alongside his teammate Javier Rincon and was competitive for the 2017 and 2016 seasons, finishing ahead of drivers such as Mike Hart and Henry Bizet, both British and French Caterham Champions, and David Mendez (6 Hours Bogota Racewinner)

“The Latam Championship was very tough” Said Reklaw. “All the cars are identical and can not be modified in any way, so it really comes down to your own skill and the car cannot be blamed. We had some fantastic drivers competing together including Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Julian Leal, Tatan Mejia and Diego Moran, also some British and French Caterham Champions”

‘Istanbul is a new track for me, so that will take some practice to learn, but at least I know the car very well having raced it over 40 times. The Turkish Caterhams will be identical. But that’s next year. This year I will go back to Bogota and race the 6 hour race for the 5th time. It’s the most prestigious race in the region and has been won in the past by great drivers like Juan Pablo Montoya, Oscar Tunjo, Juan Gonzalez and Gustavo Yacaman. My best finish was 2nd and I want to add my name to that winners list”

This will be Reklaws debut in Turkish motorsport. In May 2021 he was close to striking a deal to compete in the Turkish Drift Championship and Red Bull World Drift Championship in Riga as part of the Redline Drift team, but negotiations fell through due to other business commitments.

The Platinum Cup takes place at Intercity Istanbul Park racing circuit, home to Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix, WTCC, LeMans 1000km and DTM. Named as “Best racetrack in the world” by Bernie Ecclestone.

Started in 2018, it’s the top series championship and runs 15 drivers in 420r Caterham Super 7’s

The season begins in April 2022