Sanja Jovanovic is the Managing Director of Talent Academy, an award-winning public speaking training business based in Adelaide, South Australia. She is a seasoned performer with over two decades of experience on stage and screen and founded this business with a vision to cure stage fright through theatrical techniques. She is recognized as StartUp Adelaide Mentor of the Year 2017, Australian Small Business Champion Awards 2019 Finalist by Precedent Awards, Top Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (2020 & 2021) by Great Companies.

For nine years, Sanja has helped managers, teams, and leaders to build keynotes, face journalists, and deliver presentations that stick! As a speaker coach for TEDx, Sanja provides tailored coaching sessions to researchers and educators, specifically about stage presence, confidence, vocal care, non-verbal communication, and managing anxiety.

As Sanja always says, “Practice makes better, rather than perfect. Keep practicing!”

Sanja has grown Talent Academy to a team of eight facilitators, marketers, and office managers and has expanded its coaching services onto an E-learning platform as a first step into the global market. Talent Academy’s online school is gaining traction across the US, UK, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Its services go beyond its public speaking expertise. They assist Startup Adelaide by running curated events that support start-ups and small businesses. Talent Academy strongly believes that “the future of our economic stability comes from entrepreneurship and innovation.” They are key partners with Startup Adelaide as Head of Events & PR and actively promote innovation and engagement strategies supporting the start-up ecosystem.

In addition, Talent Academy is also passionate about building a legacy. They established a charity, Roma World United, where they dedicate 10% of their income towards empowering Roma communities in Serbia by providing medical aid, education, and skills-based training. Their goal is to combat discrimination and prejudice and achieve social integration between the Roma and Serbian communities and displaced Roma globally.