Final preparations are on in full swing at Six Senses Fort Barwara which will host the much talked-about wedding of celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. According to sources, the event company working for this wedding has procured crystal balls and chandeliers from abroad to give a royal look to the wedding. These will be installed in the hotel soon. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Secret Codes for Guests Attending Bollywood’s It Couple’s Marriage Ceremony.

Six Senses Hotel has also parked indicator vehicles on the road at frequent intervals for the guests to reach the hotel easily. A glass 'mandap' has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style for the couple to take 'pheres' (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu rituals. Moreover, the glass carvings on the mandap is such that it creates an optical illusion. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Net Worth: Check Out Details of the Soon to Be Married Couple’s Total Assets!

This wedding ceremony will be held amidst tight security arrangements. Secret codes have been given to each of the guests, so that it is impossible to know which guest is staying in which room. Mobile phones have been banned inside the venue. International photographers have been hired to shoot the entire wedding. The ceremonies will be held from December 7 to December 9, with bouncers and police personnel looking after the security arrangements.

As many as 100 bouncers have arrived from Jaipur to look after security arrangements at the wedding. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's outfits have been designed in Mumbai which they will wear during different wedding ceremonies. As per information, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are scheduled to reach Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara located at Chauth Ka Barwara, by 9 p.m. on Monday, via car from Jaipur where both are expected to receive a grand welcome by the hotel management.

Along with Vicky and Katrina, their family members too will reach the hotel on Monday. However, some close family members and other guests will reach the venue separately. Katrina's sister Natasha and friends reached Jaipur airport on Monday afternoon from where they left for the wedding venue by car. Katrina and Vicky's wedding is to be solemnised on December 9.

