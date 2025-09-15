Bollywood’s beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are reportedly preparing to welcome their first child together. According to NDTV, a source close to the couple has confirmed the happy news, revealing that the baby is due in October or November 2025. The actress is said to be planning a long maternity break, as she wishes to be a hands-on mother once the baby arrives. Meanwhile, Vicky is busy balancing work commitments while also preparing for fatherhood. ‘Hello Birthday Girl! I LOVE U’: Vicky Kaushal Treats With Candid Pictures of Wife Katrina Kaif As He Wishes Her ‘Happy Birthday’ (See Pics)

Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Reports

Pregnancy rumours around the couple have surfaced several times in the past. A few months ago, Katrina was spotted in a loose shirt during an outing with Vicky, which immediately sparked speculation. Earlier, during the trailer launch of Bad Newzz, Vicky had denied similar rumours, joking with reporters, “As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge.” Adding to the buzz, a viral Reddit post also hinted at the pregnancy, sharing a photo of the couple with baby footprints and the caption, “In 2025, we become a family of three.” At the time, it was dismissed as fan-made, but now reports suggest it may have been true all along.

Couple Yet To Make Official Announcement

While the couple themselves have remained tight-lipped, NDTV’s source has confirmed the pregnancy news. Etimes reportedly reached out to Katrina’s team for confirmation, but they were not available for comment at the time of publishing. Though Vicky and Katrina are yet to share the news directly, the report has already set social media buzzing, with fans eagerly awaiting an official statement from the couple. If confirmed, this will mark a new chapter in the life of Bollywood’s much-loved duo. Katrina Kaif Talks About Vicky Kaushal’s Support in Overcoming Insecurities Related to Physical Appearance

Vicky Kaushal’s Upcoming Movie

Professionally, it’s been a stellar year for Vicky Kaushal. His film Chhaava turned out to be one of the biggest box office successes of 2025. Currently, he is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

